Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce $198.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. Inter Parfums reported sales of $144.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $704.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $709.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $777.95 million, with estimates ranging from $769.80 million to $786.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $77.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

