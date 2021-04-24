International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $530,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $144.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.