International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $57.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

