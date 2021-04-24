International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.58

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.58 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 124.60 ($1.63). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61), with a volume of 116,793 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £275.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.58.

In other news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55).

International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.