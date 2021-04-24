International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,786 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of International Seaways worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after buying an additional 250,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 49,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

International Seaways stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

