Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $150.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

