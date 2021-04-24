Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Holdings Lifted by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJM. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,479,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after purchasing an additional 956,019 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,950.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 441,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 433,935 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 560.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 418,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 354,923 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,086,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 388.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 264,278 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $23.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $23.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24.

