Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Stock Holdings Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 929.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,841 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 1.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.