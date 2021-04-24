Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Raised by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,626 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 2.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

