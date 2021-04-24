Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $339.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $209.50 and a 1 year high of $342.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.