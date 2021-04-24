Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $339.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $209.50 and a 52 week high of $342.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

