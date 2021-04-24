Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.4% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.42. 36,414,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,671,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $209.50 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.