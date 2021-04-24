Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 15.1% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,414,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,671,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.11 and its 200-day moving average is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $209.50 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

