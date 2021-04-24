InvestDigital (IDT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160,912.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a market cap of $865,978.65 and $160,912.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00062774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00055164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00090580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.65 or 0.00641573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.01 or 0.07707380 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 795,667,679 coins and its circulating supply is 117,059,426 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.