Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 2,200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $530,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average is $124.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.