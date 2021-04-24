Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.3% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 670,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 254,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $54.47 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.