Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 1,534 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,122 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 183,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.5% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 127.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.