Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 95,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 316.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

