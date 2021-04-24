Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $1.14 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.22 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $103.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.01.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.