Investors Buy Large Volume of FreightCar America Call Options (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 9,010 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 690% compared to the average daily volume of 1,140 call options.

NASDAQ:RAIL traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,043,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,150. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.21. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%. On average, analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 80,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

