Invitation Homes Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.
Invitation Homes has increased its dividend by 172.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:INVH opened at $33.94 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79.
In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
