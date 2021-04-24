Invitation Homes Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend by 172.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.94 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

