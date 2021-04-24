ION 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $796.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. ION has a total market capitalization of $348,906.85 and approximately $796.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded 44.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00044615 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00296897 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00026055 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,573,355 coins and its circulating supply is 13,673,355 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

