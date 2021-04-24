IOST Hits Market Cap of $793.82 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $793.82 million and $557.47 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 39.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00064144 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00080019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.38 or 0.00648878 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

