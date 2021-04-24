IQeon (IQN) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, IQeon has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00005678 BTC on exchanges. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and approximately $815,506.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00054521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00091101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.24 or 0.00650010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,865.06 or 0.07724615 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

