IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

IQV stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $235.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 255.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

