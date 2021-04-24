IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 1.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 30,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 64.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 58,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Barclays began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Shares of IQV traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.30. 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

