iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $140.06 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.08.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.