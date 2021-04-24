iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after purchasing an additional 515,102 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,446,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,162,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 36,110 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

AGZ opened at $118.24 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $122.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.18.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

