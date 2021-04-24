iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,785 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $16,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

ISTB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 758,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,825. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51.

