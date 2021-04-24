iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,169,000 after acquiring an additional 586,641 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 22,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 73,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,648,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,835,810. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.