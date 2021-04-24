iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises 2.2% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.67% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $31,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 449.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $129,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

IVLU traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. 100,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,851. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.