iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 27,564.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,805 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $25,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.72. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

