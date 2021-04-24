iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $253,981,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,187,000 after acquiring an additional 667,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,613,000 after acquiring an additional 262,863 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80.

