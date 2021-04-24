iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Sharkey Howes & Javer’s Largest Position

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,487 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 17.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.36% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $56,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 63,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,501,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $96.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.44.

