iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 2.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.16% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,205,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $329.09 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $196.32 and a 1-year high of $330.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.96 and a 200-day moving average of $296.29.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

