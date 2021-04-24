iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Greenfield FTC Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Greenfield FTC Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 15.5% of Greenfield FTC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greenfield FTC Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $71,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

