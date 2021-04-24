iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,659,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

