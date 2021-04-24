iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,117 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $20,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $119.65 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.