iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $157.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

