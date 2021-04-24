iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 126.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

