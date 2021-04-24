iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.