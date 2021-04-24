iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after buying an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,409,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,616,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.