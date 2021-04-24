iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $113.97 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

