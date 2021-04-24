iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Increased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $273.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $148.98 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.35 and its 200 day moving average is $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

