iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Bokf Na’s 8th Largest Position

Bokf Na boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $89,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $273.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

