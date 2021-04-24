iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 10.0% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.91. 2,059,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,566. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.35 and a 200 day moving average of $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

