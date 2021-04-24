iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $273.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

