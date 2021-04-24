iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,553 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.1% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

