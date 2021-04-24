iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Vision Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.31. 4,566,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.