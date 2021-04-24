iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,566,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.